KOTA KINABALU: Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari (pix) today dismissed a news portal report that he would leave Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

He said the baseless allegation was deliberately created to tarnish his reputation.

“I do not know where they got the information from... but I am grateful because they have made me ‘popular’,“ he told Bernama.

Awang Husaini also urged all Sabah PKR members, especially in Putatan, not to believe the allegation which he said was only intended to divide the party.

The allegation comes after two PKR MPs Larry Sng and Stephen Choong expressed their support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. — Bernama