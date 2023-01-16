Puteri Sarah files for divorce from Syamsul Yusof

KUALA LUMPUR: After almost nine years of marriage to film director Syamsul Yusof, actress Puteri Sarah today filed for divorce at the Syariah Lower Court here.

Puteri Sarah (pix), 38, whose full name is Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin, filed the application through the legal firm of Akberdin & Co at the Syariah Court registration counter here.

She named Syamsul, whose real name is Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, 39, as the defendant.

Syarie lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Puteri Sarah, told reporters that the case has been set for mention before Syarie Judge Akmalludin Ilyas on March 7.

In the application, Puteri Sarah said that she intended to divorce her husband with the permission of the court on the grounds that there was no more understanding and prolonged shiqaq (disagreement) between them and they could no longer live together as husband and wife according to Syariah law.

Puteri Sarah also stated that she and her children no longer live with Syamsul either at her in-laws’ house or at their matrimonial home in Taman Melawati.

“This is due to pressure or interference caused by a third party or the defendant’s affair that he has not returned to the matrimonial home for a long time.

“I believe that since there is no understanding between us, and if prolonged, may cause harm to us, especially myself, my emotions and the children. Therefore, I am asking the court to approve this divorce application,“ she said.

The couple got married on March 8, 2014 and is blessed with two children, Shaikul Islam, 6, and Sumayyah, 4.

Meanwhile, Akberdin said, he would start contempt of court proceedings against Ira Kazar, whose real name is Faghira Fatini, her sister and father, who is veteran actor Kazaruddin Saisi, for allegedly violating an order issued by a Sessions Court here in the suit filed by Puteri Sarah.

Puteri Sarah filed the suit in June last year after she was alleged to have been at the receiving end of a barrage of harassment and threats from Faghira, 27, via social media.

Following that, the court granted her an injunction, among other things, to prevent Ira from approaching and harassing her, her husband and her family.

Last Jan 6, Syamsul, in a video shared through Instagram, admitted that he had married Ira in Thailand. -Bernama