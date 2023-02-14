Puteri Sarah gets leave to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Ira Kazar

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Puteri Sarah (pix) has obtained leave to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Ira Kazar and her sister, as well as their father, veteran actor, Kazaruddin Saisi for allegedly violating a court oder.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Puteri Sarah, whose her real name is Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin, told reporters that Sessions Court Judge Norakhmar Mohd Sani granted the leave during the case management conducted online today.

Following which, Akberdin said they would serve a copy of the committal application each to Ira, whose full name is Faghira Fatini, her sister Yasmin and their father.

“After it has been served, the court will set a date for them to respond to our application,” said the lawyer when contacted.

Puteri Sarah had on last Jan 31 filed an ex-parte (one-sided) application for leave to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the three individuals for allegedly defying an injunction order obtained by her (Puteri Sarah) on July 4, 2022.

She had filed for the injunction, which prevented Ira from approaching and harassing her, her husband and her family, in a suit filed in June last year over claims that she had been at the receiving end of a barrage of harassment and threats from Faghira, 27, via social media.

Last Jan 16, Puteri Sarah, 38, filed for divorce from film director Syamsul Yusof, 39, at the Syariah Lower Court here and the case had been set for mention on March 7 before Syarie Judge Akmalludin Ilyas.

Last Jan 6, Syamsul, in a video shared through Instagram, admitted that he had married Ira in Thailand. -Bernama