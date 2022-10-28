Putin's work approved by 79% of Russians: Poll

MOSCOW: Four in five of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin (pix) performs well in his professional capacity and 77 per cent fully trust him, reported Sputnik.

A poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday that Putin's work is disapproved only by 10 per cent of respondents. Another 11 per cent found it difficult to assess his performance.

Meanwhile, just 14 per cent of citizens expressed their distrust in the Russian leader, while 9 per cent refrained from answering.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians across 104 urban and rural settlements from October 21-23.

The level of support for the Russian leader has slightly decreased compared with the FOM poll's findings the week prior, when 80 per cent of Russians assessed Putin's professional performance positively and 79 per cent of respondents expressed their full trust in the president.-Bernama