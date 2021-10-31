Putin urges mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines among G20 members

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin(pix) on Saturday proposed that the Group of 20 (G20) countries should solve as soon as possible the problem of mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination certificates.

Not all countries in need can obtain access to vaccines and other vital resources due to unfair competition, protectionism and a lack of mutual recognition of vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported Putin said via video link at the first session of the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit.

He also called on the G20 members to develop mechanisms for a systematic and prompt update of vaccines given the fact that the coronavirus continues to mutate.

Putin stressed the importance of increasing international cooperation in healthcare and accentuated the role of the World Health Organisation, saying that steps that would infringe upon its prerogatives are unacceptable. -Bernama