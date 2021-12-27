Putra Specialist Hospital employee positive for Omicron

MELAKA: Putra Specialist Hospital (Melaka) Sdn. Bhd (PSHMSB) has confirmed that one of its staff who tested positive for the Covid-19 variant Omicron is currently being treated and placed under quarantine order as per the Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines.

PSHMSB in a statement today said the concerned staff had earlier gone for the umrah pilgrimage and tested positive on returning at the airport.

“The genomic result was confirmed to be of the Omicron variant on Dec 25. The staff did not report to work since her return from umrah and had no contact with patients or PSHMSB staff,’’ said the statement.

Due to that, PSHMSB said that it has taken all necessary precautionary measures, as the safety of it patients, visitors, doctors and staff was paramount.

“PSHMSB will continue to work closely with MOH on any further follow-up measure that may be required. As for the operation of the hospital, it remains as usual and patients shall continue with existing care plans at the hospital by adhering to all safety precautions,” the statement said. -Bernama