Putrajaya BN candidate claims vandals destroyed campaign materials

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Putrajaya Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has claimed that some of his campaign materials were vandalised by irresponsible parties.

Expressing his sadness, he said in the previous four elections in the Putrajaya parliamentary seat, his election posters and BN’s campaign materials were never painted or crossed out using black paint by anyone.

“We have filed a police report because we do not want this to happen in Putrajaya because it is a peaceful place,“ he told reporters after meeting with the public at Anjung Floria here today.

Yesterday, a BN representative lodged a report at Presint 11 Police Station about the incident.

“I suggest you stop doing bad things...we don’t want this to happen in Putrajaya,” he said, adding that this act of vandalism tarnished the image of the Putrajaya community known for its ethics and practises the concept of family.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed that the police had received two reports regarding the matter when contacted.

“Investigation papers have been opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief,“ he added.

The Putrajaya parliamentary constituency will see a six-cornered battle on the Nov 19 polls between Tengku Adnan, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (Perikatan Nasional (PN) - Bersatu), Datuk Mohd Rosli Ramli (Pejuang), Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz (Pakatan Harapan (PH)-PKR) as well as independent candidates Lim Fice Bee and Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.-Bernama