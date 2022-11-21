Putrajaya MRT line phase two final trial run from tomorrow till Dec 18: Rapid Rail

KUALA LUMPUR: To prepare for the full operation of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and its contractors will conduct a final trial run of the Putrajaya MRT line Phase Two operation from tomorrow till Dec 18.

Rapid Rail said in a statement today that the final trial run is a pre-condition set to measure and test system effectiveness before approval is given by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for full operation of the line.

“It involves test train operations from Putrajaya Sentral station to Kwasa Damansara station and the test trains will stop at all Putrajaya MRT line Phase One stations but will not pick up passengers.

“During the final trial run, the frequency of the Putrajaya MRT line Phase One trains will be eight minutes during peak hours in the morning and evening and 12 minutes during non-peak hours,” the statement read.

Those who wish to find out more can do so by contacting the Rapid KL customer service at 03-78852585 or by checking Rapid KL’s social media channels.