Putrajaya Ramadan bazaar visitors can channel complaints via QR code

PUTRAJAYA: Visitors to Ramadan bazaars in Putrajaya can now forward their complaints on food cleanliness and safety via QR code, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking to reporters after a survey and launching of a Ramadan bazaar food cleanliness and safety operation in Precinct 3 here today, Dr Zaliha said the complaint facility via QR code is available in Putrajaya first before being extended throughout the country in stages.

“The feedback or complaints would be acted upon within 24 hours by Food Safety and Quality Division (FSQD) of the Health Ministry (MOH),” she said.

In the Ramadan bazaar at Precinct 3, the QR code is provided at the entrance and exit of the bazaar.

When asked about MOH's follow-up action on the complaints received, Dr Zaliha said MOH will go to the location to take food samples for analysis or to inspect the level of cleanliness of the premises in the complaint.

“MOH takes a serious view of food safety to prevent buyers from getting food poisoning, especially during the month of Ramadan,“ she said.

Regarding last year's Ramadan Operation, she said 38 of the 19,951 food premises inspected were ordered to close because the premises were not clean.

A total of 1,030 compound notices were issued for various offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, she said.

“Every year the Ministry of Health through FSQD will monitor the cleanliness of food premises in Ramadan bazaars across the country to ensure the food prepared and sold is safe and complies with the Food Act 1984 and its regulations,“ she said. -Bernama