Putrajaya steps into Malaysia Book of Records

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Corporation (PjC) has etched its name in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) through “Putrajaya Steps” in Taman Putra Perdana Precinct 1, which has been recognised as “The Longest Stairway In A Public Park”.

The Putrajaya Steps, which was fully completed on Jan 5 and built in the shape of a straight axis, has 250 steps with a climbing distance of 200 metres leading to a height of 30 metres.

PjC Corporate Communications director Norzita Abdul Razak, in a statement today, said the Putrajaya Steps could become a tourist centrepiece like the Spanish Steps in Italy; Potemkin Stairs in Ukraine and Batu Caves (272 steps) in Selangor, and visitors can also enjoy a panoramic view of Putrajaya from the top of Taman Putra Perdana.

Serving as one of the entry points and completing the development of Taman Putra Perdana, the Putrajaya Steps connects another tourist attraction, Dataran Putra, to the Landmark and to the Pulse Grande Hotel, Norzita said.-Bernama