PWD girl found charred in Saratok house fire

SARATOK: A 12-year-old girl with disabilities was killed in a fire at a house in Kampung Tanjung Hulu, Jalan Abang Hj Puteh Alias, Saratok yesterday.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre spokesman said the remains of Aleesya Mad Ali was found in the burnt-down house.

According to him, the department received a report on the fire at 8.18 pm yesterday and firemen from the Saratok Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location.

“The fire completely destroyed the two-storey house. It was learned that the victim who is a person with disabilities (PwD) was found charred in the bedroom.

“The blaze was brought under control at 8.45 pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.-Bernama