PwD grateful for new home from YASA

PEKAN: A person with disabilities’ (PwD) desire to have a more comfortable home for his family in Kampung Tanjung Pulai, here, in place of their old house, which was located in a flood-prone area, has been fulfilled with the help of the Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA).

What makes Mohd Khairi Othman, 47, his wife Zaleha Mohd Nafis, 48, and their only son Muhammad Tasnim, 12, even happier is that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah himself handed over the house keys to them today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also visited the three-bedroom home, which is wheelchair-friendly for Mohd Khairi to access.

“Take good care of (this house),“ Al-Sultan Abdullah told Mohd Khairi, who is running a small grocery shop in the village.

At the event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also handed over donations to 15 asnaf.

Mohd Khairi said His Majesty had visited his old house, which was located near a river, during the flood season and asked if he wanted a new home.

“His Majesty once came to my house during the flood season and asked what would happen to the items in the grocery shop (located next to the house) if there was a flood?

“I told him that I can only accept the incident as fate...but with the help of my neighbours, we will try to save as much as we can,“ he said.-Bernama