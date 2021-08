IPOH: Installation work under the Traffic Management Plan has been conducted at Kilometre (KM) 5, Jalan Bukit Larut, located around 10 kilometres from Taiping following a landslide yesterday morning.

Larut Matang and Selama district Public Works Department (PWD) Road engineer Mohammad Fadzli Tajon Aros said the landslide involved a 25-metre area near Tea Garden around 8 am.

“The road is closed from both directions and the department will discuss with the concessionaire relating to the early solution method and budget,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the hill resort had been closed throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) after tourism activities were restricted.

Meanwhile, Taiping Municipal Council president Khairul Amir Mohamad Zubir said unfavourable weather conditions and continuous heavy rains since last week were believed to have been the cause of the landslide.

“The landslide caused a part of the tarred road to crack and collapse and it is now unsafe for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“After receiving word of the incident, the Taiping Municipal Council took immediate action by informing the PWD and placed safety cones at the area,” he said.

Khairul Amir said the PWD has inspected the incident location and taken temporary measures by closing the area of the landslide with tarpaulin canvas, adding that the measure was to control the situation from becoming worse due to the frequent rainy weather.

It is understood that several landslides involving roads and slopes had occurred at the hill resort in 2019 but repair work was delayed due to the implementation of the MCO in March last year.

The public, however, is now allowed to hike up the area via the tarred road or by trekking after recreational activities were allowed as Perak entered Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan. -Bernama