PwD woman dies from smoke inhalation in house fire

PONTIAN: A 48-year-old woman with disabilities (PwD) died believed to be from smoke inhalation in a fire at her home in Kampung Parit Hj Elias, Ayer Baloi here, yesterday.

District police chief Supt Mohammed Shofee Tayib said in the incident at 1.30 pm, the woman suffered burns on several parts of her body and died at the scene.

“The fire department informed that the fire started from the kitchen and spread to the front of the house. The cause of fire is still under investigation,” he said in a statement last night.

In a separate statement, Pontian Fire and Rescue Station chief Azhar Abdul Jalil said the station received the emergency call on the fire at 12.27 pm.

He said upon arrival at the scene, 70 per cent of the single-storey house was destroyed.

“We found the charred body of the victim in the bedroom. The woman’s body was handed over to police for further action and the operation ended at 3.15 pm,” he added. -Bernama