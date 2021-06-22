PWDs prefer Covid-19 drive-through vaccinations

MACHANG: A former national para athlete, Rahim Yusoff, 54, and his wife, Noraidah Hamzah, 46, who is wheelchair-bound, say they prefer the drive-through vaccination method because they suffer from limited mobility.

Rahim, who was born without hands, said the method implemented at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian was preferable because it would reduce the burden on others to help them get through the vaccination process.

“My wife is paralysed from the waist down. It will definitely be difficult for her to get from the car to the place for injections,” he said, while adding that he doesn’t want to inconvenience people to push her in the wheelchair or carry her.

Rahim, who represented Malaysia in the high jump event at the 2003 ASEAN Para Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, lives in Kampung Bukit, Pulai Chondong and has three daughters aged eight to 17.

He said he registered for the vaccine via the MySejahtera app on May 25 with the help of someone from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and hopes he gets an appointment soon.

“I heard that many have already got their injections and hope that people with disabilities (PWD) like me don’t get left behind.

“But what is more important is that the method is made easier. I can drive to the designated place if I need to, but don’t make it far away,” he said. — Bernama