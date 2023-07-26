Qashier launches POS terminal in Malaysia to streamline payment transactions

KUALA LUMPUR: Fintech startup Qashier yesterday introduced the latest in its line-up of smart point-of-sale (POS) terminal, the flagship QashierX2 which enables small medium enterprises (SMEs) business owners to streamline their operations with a single, fully integrated POS and payment solution.

Since introducing the QashierXS – the company’s lightest terminal – in August last year, Qashier has seen over 700 new merchants onboarded onto its platform. A first-of-its-kind in Southeast Asia, this powerful device brings together POS software capabilities such as order management,

inventory, customer loyalty, and payment acceptance across credit cards, mobile payments, e-wallets, QR payments, online payments and loyalty cards all on the same terminal.

For merchants, this ensures seamless online-to-offline and offline-to-online payments, greater access to multiple digital payment options, enhanced security and fully in-synced sales and payment records, without needing to set up different physical payment terminals at their

storefront.

Bolstered by cloud-based solutions, merchants can also easily access and manage their back-office operations, QashierHQ, via internet browsers anywhere, anytime. From inventory management to transaction records, QashierHQ allows merchants to have a complete view of

their interactions with customers, empowering them to make more informed decisions from the insights gleaned.

The flagship QashierX2 is a state-of-the-art device with a new sleek design focused on providing an upgraded experience for merchants and consumers. The ultimate all-in-one solution for businesses also comes with wireless or wired operation with connectivity across Qashier’s suite

of accessories including printers, cash drawers, kitchen display systems and more.

“Building on the success from QashierXS launch last year, we are thrilled to be providing an integrated solution that truly revolutionises how merchants can tap on digital payments to grow their business,” said Christopher Choo, co-founder and CEO of Qashier.

“Having been in the Malaysia market for almost two years now, we are extremely grateful to have been recognised for our contributions with a Technology Excellence Award earlier this year. Digitalisation is unlocking new growth opportunities for SMEs – and developing innovative

solutions is critical to helping them gain a competitive advantage” added Franklin Zhao Liang, co-founder and president of Qashier.

Today, Qashier has over 6,000 merchants across four key markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. From software-only POS solutions to Qashier’s extensive product range – the portable QashierX1, the larger, powerful QashierXL, the lightest terminal QashierXS, and

now QashierX2 – these customised solutions provide flexibility and choice to Malaysian merchants from industries like F&B, beauty, retail and service.