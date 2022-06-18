Qatar’s Airport named “best airport in the world” for second consecutive year

DOHA: Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) is ranked the “Best Airport in the World” for two consecutive years by the prestigious SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2022.

The airport has also retained its title as the “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the eighth year in a row, reported Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HIA, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “We are thrilled that Qatar’s main gateway to the world has once again been named the world`s best airport at the SKYTRAX 2022 World Airport Awards – adding another milestone achievement to HIA’s history.

“Our commitment and service excellence continues to be a benchmark in the aviation industry thanks to our staff and stakeholder’s commitment and dedication – as we all look forward towards an even brighter year ahead.”

The official airport partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 witnessed a promising start of the year – welcoming a total of 7.14 million passengers in the first quarter alone.

HIA introduced three new passenger destinations to make the total number of destinations served by the airport at 156, while also partnering with more than 36 airline partners.-Bernama