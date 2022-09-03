Qatar to set up field hospital in Pakistan flood-hit area

NEW DELHI: Qatar will set up a field hospital as part of its efforts to help Pakistan’s flood victims.

The Gulf state is also deploying specialist search and rescue teams in the flood-stricken areas, the official Qatar News Agency reported.

The field hospital will be run by 93 staff and is being set up in the province of Sindh, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet on Friday.

Two Qatari C-17 military cargo aircraft with humanitarian supplies landed at Karachi on Friday.

The latest rain and flood death toll is 1,208, including 416 children, and 6,082 people are injured, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).-Bernama