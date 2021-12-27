QI Group Malaysia wins HR award for 4th consecutive year

KUALA LUMPUR: QI Group of Companies, founded by Malaysian entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vijay Eswaran, has been named a winner of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia Awards 2021, marking its fourth time clinching the award.

The award, presented to Qi Malaysia alongside 43 other winners in the country, recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees, it said in a statement today.

QI Group director of human resources and administration Boey Kho said winning the award in 2021 is an extraordinary achievement as it has been a tough year for many organisations and industries in Malaysia.

”But with a proactive human resources department and support from QI founders and directors, QI is again among the best companies to work for in Asia this year.

“This much-coveted recognition for all of us at QI Group would not have been possible without the support and contribution from our multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-national employees,” she said.

The QI Group, founded in 1998, is a diversified multinational conglomerate with interests in several areas of business including education, hospitality, direct selling, property development, financial services and retail.

The group has about 1,500 employees, and offices in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East including subsidiaries in nearly 30 countries. It owns and operates Quest International University in Malaysia. – Bernama