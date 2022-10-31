Quality ‘daycare’ for seniors

KUALA LUMPUR: With the number of Malaysians above the age of 65 expected to reach six million by 2040, the country must be able to cater to its senior citizens’ needs by building proper facilities.

Everyone in society must play a proactive role in caring for the elderly. One such organisation is the Selangor King George V (SKGV) Silver Jubilee Fund care centre in Pudu for the elderly, which offers an alternative to working adults caring for their parents.

More than just an old folks home, the centre is where working adults can send their parents to on the way to work, and fetch them home after working hours.

The centre aims to provide a safe and secure place for the elderly to spend their time during the day, such as conducting physical and mental activities.

Chief trustee of the SKGV board of trustees and management, Datuk Teng Chang Khim, said the home started establishing the facility before the movement control order and resumed operations when the government lifted the restrictions.

“Unfortunately, we received poor response. I believe people are not familiar with it and not ready for the concept yet,” he told theSun yesterday during the SKGV open house luncheon in conjunction with a celebration to mark the International Day of the Older Persons.

Teng added that one of the possible reasons for the cool response to the centre is its location, which is close to a commercial area prone to traffic congestion.

“We are looking into ways to continue to improve the daycare centre.”

He pointed out that the home is looking into improving itself to accommodate the requirements of senior citizens who seek a better quality home or daycare centre.

Teng said SKGV is working with non-governmental organisations for more ideas on all-round improvements, including introducing more activities for senior citizens at the daycare centre as well as the old folks home, which shares the same premises.

He added that there is a need to educate Malaysians on geriatric care.

“We need to have community centres tailored for the elderly, where they can gather and (participate in group) activities.”

SKGV executive committee chairman Datuk Seri Yong Seng Yeow said the management plans to charge RM1,000 a month for a daycare programme.

“SKGV is trying to figure out the best way to attract more people to make use of the daycare centre. We help the elderly to fill their time with activities, to prevent them from being home alone and help them avoid common health problems among older people like dementia and depression.”

SKGV was established in 1937 by philanthropists Cheong Yoke Choy and Liew Weng Chee to provide shelter to older immigrant Chinese women who were homeless and unemployed.

Today, the home provides free-of-charge care for Chinese women above 65 years-old who do not have the means to survive or family members to care for them.