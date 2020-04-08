Quarantined in Nilai after returning from Bali, a medical student shares his experience

PETALING JAYA: He was at the tail-end of his medical studies in Bali when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Indonesia. Rather than be cooped up in a foreign land, Livarn Subramaniam (pix) decided to return to Malaysia, even though it meant having to be quarantined for 14 days.

“I was actually handling Covid-19 patients during the initial stages of the outbreak. However, as things got worse, there wasn’t enough personal protection equipment and we were told to stay home,” he told theSun.

That was when Livarn decided to head back to Malaysia. But the price of a flight ticket had shot through the roof, with a one-way ticket from Bali to Malaysia going for RM3,000 – when it used to be RM350 on average. Fortunately, there were those in Malaysia who were willing to help.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Oms Thiagaran, who runs the Tamil Malar Foundation, sponsored 11 students, including me, to fly back to Malaysia. Upon arrival at KLIA, all we saw were medical, police and army personnel,” Livarn said.

Thermal checks were compulsory and those with symptoms like fever were immediately quarantined at the airport.

“Basically, you only get tested immediately for Covid-19 if you have symptoms. One student from Italy had a fever, and given that it was a Covid-19 hotspot, he was immediately taken to a quarantine zone to be tested.”

“If you don’t have symptoms, you get tested after a few days,” said Livarn.

They were then escorted by police and fire department personnel to a quarantine centre in Nilai.

“A staff with a Hazmat suit was waiting when we arrived,” Livarn said.

What surprised him was the quarantine centre. “They have everything from televisions and WiFi to air-conditioning.”

Livarn is currently in his fifth day of quarantine. “I just can’t wait to get back to my family in Shah Alam,” he said.