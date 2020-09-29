Queen Elizabeth Hospital seeks next of kin of deceased

KOTA KINABALU: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) here is looking for the next of kin of a 54-year-old Chinese man whose body has yet to be claimed.

The known address of the deceased, identified as Chan Heen Kwai, is 52-A Jalan Nagasari, Kuala Lumpur, as stated in his identity card.

HQE director Dr William Gotulis said the man was admitted to the hospital’s palliative care unit on Sept 15 with Metastatic Prostatic cancer.

“The patient died on Sept 19 at 6.45 pm,” Dr Gotulis said in a statement here today.

He said the body was sent to the hospital’s forensic medical department, and next of kin or those with information can contact 088-517555 extension 8285/8284. — Bernama