Queen Elizabeth’s demise: Johor Sultan & Permaisuri extend condolences

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah today expressed their sadness over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the royal couple also conveyed their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our heartfelt and deep sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain,“ he told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

Earlier, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland yesterday.-Bernama