Queen graces ACWW Southeast Asia, Far East conference

KUCHING: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah(pix) graced the 13th Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) Area Conference for Southeast Asia and the Far East, here today.

Her Majesty arrived at 10 am accompanied by the wife of Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib and the wife of Sarawak Premier, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

The three-day conference, which began yesterday, is aimed at building networks and forging collaborations among women within and outside the country, as well as uncovering new learning and sharing knowledge through the conference’s plenary and educational visits.

The conference gathered 202 women delegates from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a prerecorded message shown at the event said Sarawak have a population of 2.6 million and nearly half of the population are women.

He said the Sarawak government has put in place numerous initiatives and assistance to Sarawak women to develop their capacities, capabilities and competencies.

“Women non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are very talented and agile in helping to accomplish Sarawak’s development goals.

“You can reach the most vulnerable or disaffected people in our community and find innovative solutions to tackle problems,” he said.-Bernama