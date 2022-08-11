Queen graces launch of Bakhache exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the launch of the Bakhache exhibition, here.

Her Majesty arrived at 4 pm accompanied by founder of the Bakhache Group, Antoine Bakhache.

The Bakhache exhibition, which will be held from Nov 9 to 11 at The Ritz Carlton, here, is a collective exhibition featuring the finest craftsmanship from around the world, alongside a special viewing today of traditional Malaysian textiles from Yayasan Tenun Pahang Diraja.

In the special viewing session, guests could see models attired in those textiles and accessorised with stunning pieces by Mouwad, Lotus Arts de Vivre and from the Bakhache Group.

For this event, Yayasan Tenun Pahang Diraja collaborated with Lotus Arts de Virve, to create a one-of-a-kind handbag clad in kain tenun (woven cloth)..

It is framed beautifully in gold plated Sterling Silver, Japanese bamboo and accented in black rhodium plated Sterling Silver. It is decorated with hand-carved coconut shell with Tsavorites and diamonds.

It was successfully auctioned at a price of RM32,500 to Puan Sri Esther Tan, wife of tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and all proceeds will go towards furthering Yayasan Tenun Pahang Diraja’s efforts.

Tunku Azizah,is the founder and patron of the foundation ( Yayasan Tenun Pahang Diraja), which works to preserve this centuries-old artform by combining innovative methods and equipment with traditional design and at the same time they create opportunities for artisans, weavers and students of the art.

Meanwhile, Antonio said Bakhache has long been a purveyor of luxury items from around the world and the intrinsic value and aesthetic beauty of traditional Malaysian textiles are evident to the people..

“We are honoured to be able to offer a platform for local and international craftmanship to be admired together and gain the recognition they deserve.

“It is important to not only preserve the legacy of local traditional craft but position it as a point of pride for Malaysians; by showcasing local woven textiles alongside crafts of the finest quality from around the world. We are able to witness the high level of artistry and intricacy that traditional craft possesses,“ he said.-Bernama