Queen officiates at opening of Darul Hanan Complex

KEPALA BATAS: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today officiated at the opening of the Penang Darul Hanan Complex in Pongsu Seribu, Kepala Batas here which houses a total of 80 senior citizens.

Her Majesty arrived at the nursing home at noon accompanied by the wives of the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri and Penang Chief Minister, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor and Tan Lean Kee.

In her speech, the Queen praised the complex for having various facilities such as a gymnasium, a spa centre, and comfortable rooms.

She also commended the Penang government, the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) and Yayasan Albukhary for providing complete facilities and management for the convenience of the residents.

“I am sad to see this (the complex) because it should be our responsibility as children to take care of our parents, but the Darul Hanan Complex is well-equipped to take care of them.

Tunku Azizah was also seen getting acquainted with the residents and giving out money packets before taking a tour around the complex.

Meanwhile, Tan during her speech said the Darul Hanan Complex has been operating since Feb 1, 2010, and is being managed by Badan Kebajian Rumah Warga Emas Darul Hanan, a non-governmental organisation under MAINPP.

“...currently it provides care and protection services to 80 residents aged between 57 and 90 with the help of 41 staff members,“ she said.

Raja Permaisuri Agong, together with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is in Penang for a three-day visit until tomorrow. -Bernama