Queen prepares 'bubur lambuk Pahang'

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has once again rolled up her royal sleeves to prepare ‘bubur lambuk Pahang’ or rice porridge, using her own special recipe.

Known for her passion for cooking, Tunku Azizah started cooking the porridge at the Istana Negara main surau compound at 10 am today and she was assisted by about 100 members of the Istana Negara Welfare and Sports Club (KEKSIN) and Istana Negara staff.

Four pots of porridge were prepared today which took about two hours to cook and packed into 1,500 packets before being distributed to policemen and soldiers on duty as well as welfare homes and mosques in the federal capital.

Tunku Azizah said the dish was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s favourite.

“This bubur lambuk is (using) Pahang recipe, in Pahang we use grilled fish, chicken, squid and shrimp. Cook the rice until fluffy, then I will put red onion, ginger, lemongrass and also add coconut milk, then pepper, salt and leaves like turmeric, ‘kesum’ and basil leaves.

“We only use grilled fish, live shrimps, dried shrimps, you can also add chicken,“ she told reporters.

Tunku Azizah also said the programme was one of KEKSIN's annual events every Ramadan.

“This is an annual event, sometimes we do it twice a year. This is KEKSIN’s contribution to the people of Malaysia,“ Her Majesty added.-Bernama