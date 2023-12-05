Queen receives courtesy call from former British PM at London Craft Week 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah yesterday received a courtesy call from former British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Malaysian International Pavilion, held in conjunction with the 2023 London Craft Week (LCW).

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Her Majesty took time off to entertain Cameron and Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and Cardiff City Football Club owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan who also attended the exhibition which was held at the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square, London.

In addition to distinguished guests, Tunku Azizah also took time to mingle with visitors at the exhibition themed ‘Abstract Nature’, which began last Saturday until May 14.

Held to showcase the nation’s heritage crafts from various ethnic, the exhibition features Malaysia’s rich cultural landscape through its extraordinary craft traditions, and highlights craft skills that have their roots in the country’s indigenous communities - Orang Asli folk of Semelai from Pahang, Mah Meri (Selangor) in Peninsular Malaysia and Orang Asal ethnic groups of Sabah and Sarawak.

This is Malaysia’s second participation in the LCW, offering live demonstrations and workshops, among others, on textile gilding or a textile-decorating technique called telepuk while the products on display also include Songket Terengganu.

Malaysia’s participation in the exhibition is led by Tunku Azizah and the Royal Pahang Weave Foundation and supported by the federal government (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the Pahang and Sarawak state governments, Kraftangan Malaysia and Royal Terengganu Songket. -Bernama