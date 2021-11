Queen showcases talent during Jogja Batik programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah(pix) accepted an invitation to join the Jogja International Batik Biennale (JIBB) programme: ‘Jogja Batik Dunia’ virtually, today.

According to a statement from Istana Negara that was uploaded on Facebook, Her Majesty was pleased to showcase her talent in making batik with ‘Cepok Mangkoro’ motifs provided by the organiser, Yogyakarta National Batik Craft Council.

The programme graced by Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X from the Sultanate of Yogyakarta, was joined by participants from 25 countries.-Bernama