Queen urges IIUM graduates to use knowledge to lead the world

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today opened the International Islamic University Malaysia’s (IIUM) 37th convocation ceremony with a call to graduates to use their knowledge and values to help shape the world.

“As you embark on new journeys, embrace the values that you have gained from IIUM, an institution that aims to produce individuals possessing extraordinary qualities, leading the world guided by knowledge and empathy, and bringing mercy to all,” said Tunku Azizah, who is the IIUM Constitutional Head, at the first session of the convocation.

“I ardently hope that this institution has moulded you into becoming a person of ‘khair’ (outstanding), an intellectual who is at the cutting edge in every discipline of knowledge, offering solutions and breakthroughs. I wish you nothing but the best in your next endeavours,” Her Majesty added.

The Queen extended her congratulations to all the IIUM graduates and award recipients.

Tunku Azizah also expressed her condolences on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who received an honorary Doctorate in Political Economy at the 36th convocation of IIUM in March this year.

At the convocation, Orang Besar Daerah Gombak Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pa’wan Teh received an honorary Doctorate in Community Transformation and Islamic Dakwah for his service and dedication to community development, especially in the Gombak district.

The government pensioner, who is also the advisor and patron for 46 mosques and 275 suraus in the district, was among 127 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) recipients at the convocation.

Wan Mahmood, 92, who is a member of the Selangor Royal Council and advisor to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, received the degree from Tunku Azizah.

The late Dr Robert Dickson Crane, who was known by his Muslim name Faruq Abd Al Haqq, was posthumously awarded a PhD in Civilisation Dialogue.

According to an IIUM statement, Crane, who died on Dec 12 last year at the age of 92, was recognised as one of the 500 influential world Islamic figures for the category of Religious Administrative Affairs in 2020 and was an Islamic activist who had contributed a lot, especially in the United States.

Meanwhile, Health Action International Asia-Pacific (HAIAP) received the “Ibnu Khaldun Merit Award for Global Social Transformation” for contributions from a non-governmental organisation to society at the global level.

“HAIAP acts as an activist towards increasing awareness of access and medicines in the field of pharmacy through excellence in research, advocacy, education and campaigning,” it said.-Bernama