Queen visits premature conjoined twins t HTA

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah yesterday visited the premature conjoined twins who were successfully separated through surgery by a medical team at the Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) here.

A post on the Istana Negara Facebook page informed that Her Majesty was welcomed by HTA’s director Dr Shamsul Anuar Kamarudin, deputy director Dr Marina Abdullah Sani and paediatric surgery consultant Datuk Dr Zakaria Zahari.

HTA previously informed that the hospital had made history when it successfully performed surgery to separate the premature conjoined twins who were only 17 days old, on March 19.

The surgery was led by Dr Zakaria and involved 13 specialist doctors including six paediatric surgeons from across the country as well as nearly 20 nurses and paediatric operating room staff.

According to the post, during the visit, Tunku Azizah also spent some time visiting a baby suffering from 'Biliary atresia' who had just undergone a liver transplant surgery.

“Her Majesty prays for the safety of all the babies and that they recover quickly and lead a normal life like other children,“ added the post.-Bernama