Queen visits SaraPride Songket Centre and Borneo cultures museum

KUCHING: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah(pix) visited the SaraPride Songket Industrial Vocational Centre at the Puncak Borneo Prison here today.

Her Majesty arrived at the prison complex at 10.30 am and spent more than one hour touring the exhibition and looking at woven fabrics produced by the inmates.

Also in attendance were the wife of the Premier of Sarawak Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, who is also the patron of the Sarawak Heritage Innovation Project: Songket and Keringkam, and Prisons Department commissioner general Datuk Nordin Muhamad.

After the visit, Tunku Azizah was treated to a fashion show featuring the Prisons Department’s textile products while lunch was served.

Speaking at the luncheon, Nordin said the Prisons Department would continue to strive to produce inmates equipped with the Malaysian Skills Certificate in the field of weaving.

In the afternoon, Tunku Azizah visited the world-class Borneo Cultures Museum, which was opened to the public last January.

Her Majesty spent two hours touring the gallery that displays the history and culture of Sarawak as well as the exhibition of old artefacts.

Tunku Azizah was also presented with a piece of Pua Kumbu as a memento for her short visit to the museum.

The Borneo Cultures Museum is a modern building with exhibition spaces and facilities such as a conservation laboratory as well as storage space for museum collections.-Bernama