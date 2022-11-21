Question over forming new govt, dominates social media

KUALA LUMPUR: The development in the country’s political situation continues to be the focus of netizens with many speculating about the formation of a new federal government to govern the country.

The chats of those who follow the matter closely, especially on social media, led to the conundrum of coalitions among political parties that will rule the country for the next five years.

Today’s social media platforms are flooded with the keywords ‘PH-BN’, ‘Anwar’, ‘Zahid’, ‘DSAI’ and ‘Seri Pacific’ which are trending on Twitter following the meeting of several leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional ( BN) at Hotel Seri Pacific, here today.

Some netizens also started suggesting new coalition names for the two coalitions, including ‘Pakatan Nasional’ and ‘Harapan National’, as well as creating a new flag for the coalition.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had ordered all leaders of political parties and coalitions of political parties that won a large number of seats in the 15th general election (GE15), to inform Istana Negara about party coalition, and name the agreed prime minister candidate to form a new government, before 2 pm tomorrow.

GE15, the most intense general election in the country which ended in a hung parliament with no party obtaining a simple majority to form a new federal government.

In GE15 on Saturday, PH won 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Parti Warisan (three) and one seat each from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) apart from two independent candidates who won.-Bernama