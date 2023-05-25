Questions raised over seizure of ‘Rainbow’ watches

PETALING JAYA: Several Malaysians have expressed shock that enforcement officers from the Home Affairs Ministry raided Swatch stores in the Klang Valley on May 13 and 14, and seized its “Pride Collection” of rainbow-coloured watches after a complaint alleging they are associated with the LGBTQIA+ community supported by British music band Coldplay.

Cecilia Chen, 25, said: “This is ridiculous. What’s next? Are the authorities going to ban us from wearing rainbow-coloured dresses?” She questioned if the ministry was aware of the matter.

Another individual, who asked to be addressed only as Nurul, 24, said: “I think all Malaysians are aware that as a Muslim-majority country, Malaysia does not condone the community. That’s fine, but isn’t seizing watches going a little too far? It seems like every little thing can cause a ripple effect among enforcement officers. Shouldn’t they be taught to think first before acting?

“Also, Swatch is an international brand. What kind of impression is the country giving to our international investors and business community if this is the way our authorities behave?” she said.

Lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said Malaysia has conservative social and legal norms regarding LGBTQIA+ rights. Additionally, public display of support for the community may face a backlash and controversy.

In response to the raiding of Swatch stores under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, she said the Act grants the government extensive powers to control and restrict publications deemed to be against public order, morality, or national security.

“The Act primarily regulates the printing, publication and distribution of printed material. However, given the conservative stance on LGBTQIA+ rights, it can be said authorities may interpret the law to restrict or seize materials.”

She added that it is important to consider the broader context and societal attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ symbolism.

“Wearing a rainbow-coloured shirt or any item of clothing with such colours is not explicitly against the law. However, society can be hostile to public expressions of support. The authorities also may view such displays of colours as condoning such causes, which may have resulted in their scrutiny or other unfavourable outcomes,” she said.

Meanwhile, the company’s marketing manager Sarah Kok said a total of 164 watches from the collection had been confiscated.

“Our legal department is still checking on the case so (as of now), we are unable to proceed with the appeal for the confiscated watches to be returned.

“If we get back our watches, we will wait for further instructions from our headquarters in Switzerland on whether we will continue to sell the collection or withdraw it from the market,” she said.

Attempts to reach the Home Affairs Ministry for comments by email and telephone calls were unsuccessful at press time.