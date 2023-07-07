$!‘Quill Fiesta’ to thrill shoppers come Merdeka and Malaysia Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur is thrilled to announce the celebration of National Day and Malaysia Day with an exciting event called ‘Quill Fiesta’.
This event aims to express gratitude towards all valued customers for their unwavering support by offering a variety of exciting activities for both adults and children.
During the campaign period, shoppers at Quill City Mall KL have the opportunity to redeem cash vouchers from a variety of outlets including Tomaz, H&M, Watson’s, Guardian, and more.
To be eligible for the voucher redemption, shoppers must make a minimum spend of RM120 in a single receipt or a maximum of two combined receipts in any outlet at Quill City Mall KL. Furthermore, shoppers have the exciting opportunity to participate in the Grand Draw, where they can stand a chance to win incredible prizes worth RM20,000.
Experience the joy of ‘Thank Quill It’s Friday’! from July 7 to September 30, 2023, in partnership with Inside Scoop Malaysia, visitors to Quill City Mall KL can enjoy complimentary ice cream every Friday.
Electronic products have become an integral part of everyone’s lives and are deeply intertwined with daily activities. Consequently, parents are increasingly concerned about their children’s excessive engagement with gadgets and video games at home. In response to this, Quill Fiesta presents a delightful programme, QKiddies to cater to the interests of young explorers, which comprises two main components: ‘Little Rangers’ and ‘Little Paleontologist.’
Parents are invited to bring their kids to join the ‘Little Rangers’ event scheduled for July 15 and 16, 2023.
For those children who may have missed the opportunity to participate in ‘Little Rangers,‘ there’s another thrilling activity called ‘Little Paleontologist’ awaiting them on July 29 to 30, 2023. This activity is specifically designed for enthusiasts of the Jurassic era.
Participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in activities like research, test pitting, excavation, analysis, and reporting, allowing them to experience the world of paleontology firsthand. As an added bonus, participants will be able to take home a personalised Dinosaur Display that showcases their child’s name, making it a truly special keepsake.
During the upcoming school holiday, Quill City Mall KL will also be collaborating with internationally acclaimed balloon sculptors from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Malaysia, led by esteemed Malaysian Balloon Master Joseph Ho.
They will showcase a ‘Space Explorer Balloon Fest’ featuring elaborate, larger-than-life balloon sculptures with a galaxy theme. What makes this event even more remarkable is the use of sustainable balloons, ensuring an eco-friendly approach.
This Balloon Fest, running from August 28 till September 17, 2023, aims to provide an engaging and educational experience for the visitors, by allowing them to immerse themselves into a world of fantasy universe at the craftsmanship of these stunning balloon creations, all made from 100 per cent biodegradable materials.
Additionally, Quill City Mall KL provides educational on-site events and free sustainability-focused workshops at the Main Court, Level G, specifically catered to children aged 12 and below. These engaging activities include daily Mascot Walkabouts with Mystery Gift Giveaways at 12.30pm to 1.30pm & 4.30pm to 5.30pm, and Balloon Modelling Workshops on September 2 through September 17, 2023.
Meanwhile, Balloon Modelling Workshops will be held every weekend 12pm and 5pm.
By taking part in the ‘Snap & Win’ contest, shoppers at Quill City Mall KL have the chance to win a limited edition Mooncake Box Set. To participate, shoppers can post their videos or photos on Quill City Mall KL’s social media platforms.
The contest will run from August 28 till September 10, 2023.