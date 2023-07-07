$!‘Quill Fiesta’ to thrill shoppers come Merdeka and Malaysia Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur is thrilled to announce the celebration of National Day and Malaysia Day with an exciting event called ‘Quill Fiesta’.

This event aims to express gratitude towards all valued customers for their unwavering support by offering a variety of exciting activities for both adults and children.

During the campaign period, shoppers at Quill City Mall KL have the opportunity to redeem cash vouchers from a variety of outlets including Tomaz, H&M, Watson’s, Guardian, and more.

To be eligible for the voucher redemption, shoppers must make a minimum spend of RM120 in a single receipt or a maximum of two combined receipts in any outlet at Quill City Mall KL. Furthermore, shoppers have the exciting opportunity to participate in the Grand Draw, where they can stand a chance to win incredible prizes worth RM20,000.

Experience the joy of ‘Thank Quill It’s Friday’! from July 7 to September 30, 2023, in partnership with Inside Scoop Malaysia, visitors to Quill City Mall KL can enjoy complimentary ice cream every Friday.

Electronic products have become an integral part of everyone’s lives and are deeply intertwined with daily activities. Consequently, parents are increasingly concerned about their children’s excessive engagement with gadgets and video games at home. In response to this, Quill Fiesta presents a delightful programme, QKiddies to cater to the interests of young explorers, which comprises two main components: ‘Little Rangers’ and ‘Little Paleontologist.’

Parents are invited to bring their kids to join the ‘Little Rangers’ event scheduled for July 15 and 16, 2023.