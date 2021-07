SHAH ALAM: It is quite impossible for anyone to be injected with an empty syringe, said Selangor Health Department (JKNS) director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman following a recipient’s claim that he was injected with an empty syringe as viraled on social media.

He said the vaccination centres always ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) are adhered to and the vaccination process is at an optimum level.

“We wish to emphasise that various checks are in place as part of best practices determined by the Health Ministry and improvements are made from time to time,“ he said in a statement uploaded on JKNS Facebook last night.

He added that several guidelines must be followed during the vaccination process among them, the vaccinators involved must be from a pool of qualified and trained personnel who have been formally appointed by JKNS.

Dr Sha'ari said at least two personnel must be at every station to see to the vaccine administration.

“One person acts as the vaccinator, while the other will prepare the vaccine and be the witness while the vaccine is being administered.

“The staff preparing the vaccine will extract the vaccine into a special syringe according to the prescribed dosage, before handing it over to the vaccinator or placing it in a special container near the vaccinator,“ he said adding that this person must also ensure that all empty syringes are removed.

“Before administering the vaccine, it is the vaccinator’s responsibility to ensure that type of vaccine is for the recipient as tagged during the registration process,“ he said.

The inoculation procedure must follow the intramuscular injection technique and once the vaccine has been administered, the emptied syringe will be disposed into a sharps disposal container placed near the vaccinator.

“With strict adherence to these measures, it is quite impossible for a recipient to be vaccinated with an empty syringe,” he said. -Bernama