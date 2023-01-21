Racial harmony, tolerance key to Johoreans' unity: Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: In conveying his Chinese New Year greetings, the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, said that racial harmony and mutual respect have always been the key to Johoreans’ unity.

Sultan Ibrahim said the spirit of solidarity and goodwill among people of various races, religions and ethnic groups must continue to be strengthened.

“A pluralistic society consisting of people of different backgrounds play an important role in nation building.

“I wish the Chinese community a Happy Chinese New Year. May they always be blessed with prosperity and happiness,“ the Johor Ruler said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon who is also Yong Peng assemblyman, here today. -Bernama