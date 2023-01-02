Racists should look at themselves in the mirror

RACISM again reared its ugly head in a recent English FA Cup match between Birmingham and Blackburn Rovers.

The Birmingham goalkeeper appeared “shaken up” by alleged racist abuse.

Typically before play commences, in a show of solidarity to emphasise that there is no room for racism in the game, all 22 players go down on one knee as a symbolic gesture.

It seems we have not learned from the Covid-19 crisis that ravaged us all for a few bleak years.

Health staff worked their socks off day and night to help patients irrespective of race, in whatever way possible in their fight for survival till the very end.

As things seem to go back to normalcy, humans return to their uncivilised behaviour.

Instead of being fortunate to have survived the Covid-19 outbreak and to be able to watch football matches live, they use it as an avenue to display their uncouth character.

Hurling verbal racist abuse at players who are honestly earning their living by playing football is a grave injustice.

There is no such thing as being superior to others in this world.

In fact, come to think of it, the most famous sporting personalities on our planet are coloured people.

Muhammad Ali, the pugilist, was the most well-known person globally during the 1960s and 1970s.

Pele, the footballing wizard, was just as famous the world over during the 1950s through to the 1970s.

Cricket’s equivalent was Garffield Sobers, the West Indian allrounder who bowled the world over with his brilliant skills.

Of late, Usain Bolt was the name on everyone’s lips for the last decade or so. None of them pale in comparison or complexion.

Thus, why the racial taunt that has been going on for decades?

Racism is just another form of bullying. All those racists caught in their acts should be punished severely so that it would be a deterrent for others not to do likewise.

Of course, fans are an integral part of any sport, but it doesn’t warrant them the right to misbehave and do as they please.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang