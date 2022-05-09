Radical settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM: Scores of Jewish extremist settlers early on Monday stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Jordan news agency (Petra).

A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today’s raids from al-Magharebah Gate under heavy protection of Israeli special police, Petra reported.

“The settlers toured the mosque’s yards and provocatively performed Talmudic rituals, amid a state of anger among Muslim worshipers,“ the statement added.-Bernama