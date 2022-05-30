Rafael Nadal to face Novak Djokovic in French Open quarterfinals

ISTANBUL: Rafael Nadal will meet defending champion Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals after winning a five-set clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Nadal, 35, defeated Auger-Aliassime of Canada with the sets of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, and 6-3 in the men’s singles clash that lasted nearly four and half hours at Paris’ Philippe-Chatrier court.

World no. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Bernabe Zapata in straight sets of 7-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the next stage.

In the women’s singles, Sloane Stephens, Leylah Fernandez, Martina Trevisan, and Coco Gauff marched into the quarterfinals after beating their opponents in Paris.

The French Open kicked off on May 22 and will end with the final match on June 5.-Bernama