Rafidah: Cabinet must be free of MPs with court cases

PETALING JAYA: Appointing those with court cases to the Cabinet will tarnish the country’s image, says former federal minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (pix).

“These people (facing trial) should not be a part of the government, we have wasted enough time. Now we need a competent team that is credible and respected, leaders with the vision to develop the country,” Utusan Malaysia quoted her as saying.

MPs with ongoing court cases include Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.