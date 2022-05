PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli(pix) has won the party’s deputy presidency after his opponent, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail conceded the race.

Rafizi won in 13 of the party’s 22 divisions.

“I would like to convey my congratulations to Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Chang Lih Kang and other winners,” Saifuddin reportedly said.

This is Rafizi’s second attempt at the number two post in PKR after he lost to former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in 2019.