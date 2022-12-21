Rafizi ordered to file defence statement on suit filed by Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today ordered Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli (pix) to file his defence over a defamation suit filed against him by former Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man the latest by Dec 28.

Tuan Ibrahim filed the suit against Rafizi last Nov 17 for allegedly defaming him regarding the approval of several projects, including on flood mitigation, to a company.

Lawyer Yusfarizal Yussoff, representing Tuan Ibrahim, said the court also ordered his client to file his reply to the defence statement by Jan 11.

“If there’s an interlocutory application, both parties are required to file the application before the caae management on Jan 25, 2023,” he said when contacted after today’s case management, conducted online, before deputy registrar Idamasliza Maarof.

In his statement of claim, Tuan Ibrahim alleged that Rafizi made defamatory statements against him at two press conferences at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, which were streamed live on the defendant’s YouTube account, on Nov 7 and 9, 2022.

The PAS deputy president claimed that the statements implied that during the time of the caretaker government, discussions and efforts involving the plaintiff were actively conducted to approve projects worth RM2 billion to Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd through direct negotiations for the Sungai Langat flood mitigation project.

Tuan Ibrahim is seeking an injunction to restrain the defendant, his agents or assistants from broadcasting and publishing any similar statements and videos, whether directly or indirectly, apart from claiming for general, exemplary and aggravated damages.-Bernama