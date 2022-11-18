Rafizi's threatening statement proves opposition's vengeful attitude: PM

BERA: The threatening statement by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki proves the vengeful attitude of the opposition party, caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

In fact, he said such an attitude could also be seen after Pakatan Harapan (PH) formed the federal government in 2018, during which several agencies, such as the Special Affairs Department (JASA) and the National Civics Bureau (BTN) were abolished as they were deemed to be supporting (as agents of) the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“After the 14th General Election (GE14), we can see that they are taking revenge...when they became the government, they got rid of all officers who were not supporting them, tens of thousands of contract officers under JASA and BTN were terminated just like that.

“Apart from that, chairmen of BN government-linked companies or agencies also received the same fate. They were sacked long before the letter of service termination came...the same attitude showed by Rafizi now,” he told a press conference after attending a meet-and-greet programme with residents of Bandar 32 here today.

Earlier this week, media quoted Rafizi as saying that PH ‘will come after’ Azam if the coalition wins the GE15.-Bernama