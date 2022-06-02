Rafizi’s victory reflects grassroots support

PETALING JAYA: Rafizi Ramli (pix) and his team’s win in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election could indicate his strength and party members’ reception to his ideas.

Political commentator Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the win is impressive by any standards because he won it through his idealism, strategy of campaigning and sheer will.

“Usually in Malaysian politics, party elections are won by money politics or promises of projects and posts for candidates who have the power to wield from the Cabinet.

Mohd Tajuddin said Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari’s win is unsurprising because he is the sitting Selangor mentri besar, with considerable power of influence.

“Just like Azmin (Ali), who was a sitting Cabinet member, his (Amiruddin’s) win is also unimpressive,” he said.

The UCSI professor said the concern now is how Saifuddin Nasution’s team will take Rafizi’s victory.

“If PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not strongly support Rafizi’s new politics, then there would be tensions that would spread through his (influence) in PKR.

“But I think Saifuddin is the original reformation fighter. He won the first by-election in Lunas after Anwar was sacked.

“Saifuddin is made of strong stuff and has an even stronger will,” he added.

Mohd Tajuddin said Anwar must work his diplomatic skills to carry both teams into a winning formation, or else they would destroy PKR in the end.

Mohd Tajuddin said Rafizi now has three important tasks at hand.

“The first is to forge a truce with the Saifuddin team and put PKR back on track in leading Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Secondly, he needs to convince the non-Malays that PH and PKR are still relevant and the only choice for Malaysia.

“Third, he has to convince the young Malays that the future is not about race and religious politics but of global networking, a clean environment, a rakyat-based civil institution and an economic pie that covers all those in need.”

Mohd Tajuddin added that Rafizi would be able to accomplish the tasks and Malaysians must ensure he succeeds.