Rage at Pengkalan Kubor clinic old video, not due to vaccine: JKNK

KOTA BHARU: A video that recently went viral on social media said to be of a man raging about the vaccine at the Pengkalan Kubor Health Clinic on Tuesday was from last year.

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin(pix) said the viral video was recorded and shared online on July 5 last year, but was recently detected to have gone viral again on June 1, 2021, through the WhatsApp application.

He said the issue this time was linked to the vaccine by netizens, even though the man's words in the video were not understood by them.

“They assumed and made the perception that the rage was caused by the doctor for having injected his mother with the vaccine although his mother refused. Some even said the man went berserk for not getting the vaccine and so on.

“JKNK would like to emphasise that the man in the video is a Bipolar Affective Disorder patient and is receiving treatment at the Department of Mental Health and Psychiatry, Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital,“ he said in a statement, here yesterday.

Dr Zaini said the real issue was that the man was furious because he was not satisfied as his mother was required to undergo a blood test for high blood pressure and diabetes.

“A police report was lodged against the man after he went on a rampage and threw a brick at the window glass of the emergency treatment room and methadone therapy room.

“No injuries were reported in the incident. He was arrested by the police and the case was handed over to the police for further investigation,“ he said. -Bernama