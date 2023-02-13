Rahmah initiative might be expanded to involve corporate, banking sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering to expand the Rahmah Menu initiative not only in the food industry but also to involve the corporate and banking sectors.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the government received a lot of positive feedback on the initiative through engagement sessions with food and cloths industry operators and he believed that it would be the same with the corporate and banking sectors.

“If we have (an engagement session) with major corporations like Petronas, Sime Darby and government related companies as well as banks, I’m confident even more companies will come forward to assist the government in reducing living costs,” he said after officiating the Rahmah Menu by the Muslim Restaurant Owners Association Malaysia (Presma) at Stadium Nasi Kandar restaurant here, in the presence of Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh.

The Rahmah Menu initiative, which offers meals at RM5 and below, was launched in January as a government effort to reduce living costs.

He said that his ministry still had a period of four months to conduct engagement sessions with the corporate and banking sectors.

On those who predicted that the Rahmah Menu initiative could only be sustained for three months, Salahuddin said they did not set any key performance indicators (KPI) for this matter.

“We do not take it as KPI, what’s important right now is that the government, especially this ministry takes the best approach to ensure no Malaysian goes hungry.

“As long as industry players are willing to continue with this charitable initiative, that’s how long the Rahmah Menu will be available to the people in our country.

He added that the implementation of this initiative did not involve any allocation of expense from the government, but was a commitment fully by businesses participating voluntarily. -Bernama