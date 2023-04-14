Rahmah Sale can help supermarkets increase sales, help underprivileged

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Supermarkets participating in the Rahmah Sale initiative can increase their sales and help the underprivileged to obtain essential goods at a lower price.

Political secretary to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Suhaizan Kaiat said higher volume of sales will occur, especially during festive seasons, when there is demand for such items.

“This is a good effort to ease people’s burden during Hari Raya,” he told reporters after representing Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub to launch the Rahmah Sale at H&L supermarket in Aiman Mall here yesterday.

Suhaizan said that under the programme, the prices of goods sold in participating supermarkets are cheaper and more reasonable, including the price of clean standard chicken sold at RM13 per bird compared to the normal price of RM20 per bird.

In addition, Omega type eggs are sold at RM15 per tray compared to the actual price of RM18 per tray.

He added that said another supermarket in Sarawak, Everrise has implemented the Bakul Rahmah initiative in Kuching by providing packages of essential goods valued between RM20 to RM99. -Bernama