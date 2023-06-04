Rahmah Sale: KPDN to hold more engagement sessions with manufacturers

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will hold more engagement sessions with manufacturers to allow the industry players to be part of the government’s efforts in reducing people’s cost of living and the cost of raw materials for traders.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said KPDN will obtain a list of relevant manufacturers to ensure the sustainability of the ministry’s effort through the Rahmah Sale programme to help ease the people’s burden, especially among those who are less well-off.

He said the Linaco Group, a manufacturer of food ingredients under the Rasaku brand, has become the second manufacturer after Julie’s, a biscuit company, to rally their support in helping the government to ease the cost of living for Muslims while observing the Ramadan month and celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Linaco has set a good example, encouraging other manufacturers to come forward and help to ensure that this Rahmah Sale initiative is sustainable and the people get the best benefits.

“We can also make projections, with the commitment not only from the vendors but the manufacturers to sell at Rahmah prices, which will provide comfort for small traders to continue to sell their products under the Rahmah Sale programme,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Rahmah Bersama Rasaku programme here today.

In the meantime, the Linaco Group managing director Joe Ling said under the initiative, Rasaku is offering a discount of 15 to 25 per cent for selected products such as coconut milk, kerisik (toasted shredded coconut) and soy sauce.

“This is part of the effort representing the basic food manufacturing industry in helping food businesses involved in the Menu Rahmah initiative to save on their raw material costs,“ he said. -Bernama