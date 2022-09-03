Raifili’s ‘1 Million Free Batik’ campaign for civil servants

ALOR SETAR: Rafili, a company producing modern local batik, is offering its batik pieces for free through its ‘1 Million Free Batik for Civil Servants’ campaign which was officially launched today.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said this effort could encourage the wearing of Malaysian batik by civil servants, showing off its uniqueness and beauty, and its wearing should not be limited to the workplace and official functions.

“There is a high demand for batik among civil servants as they are required to wear the attire every Thursday in order to dignify the wearing of Malaysian batik.

“The heads of department can promote the campaign initiated by Raifili so as to encourage the donning of Malaysian batik,“ he said when launching the campaign, here, in conjunction with the three-day Kedah State Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) programme being held from today.

Raifili founder, Siti Fitriyah Harun said that through this campaign, the company was supporting the aim and effort of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who declared Dec 3 of each year as Malaysian Batik Day to encourage the Keluarga Malaysia to wear local batik.

“Raifili wishes to share its joy with the civil servants and is hoping that its campaign of making its exclusive batik with the Malaysian modern batik motifs as their fashion choice,

“Since our in-house campaign launched in March this year, over 300,000 civil servants have received free batik and many praised our exclusive batik fabric as soft, beautiful, comfortable to wear, non-fading, not easily creased and easy to iron,“ she added,

She also said that the balance of almost 700,000 free batik pieces that had not been redeemed by the civil servants could be obtained via www.1jutabatikpercuma.raifili.com or by contacting Raifili’s authorised distributors across the country.

A total of 1,000 pieces of batik offered at the Kedah AKM event today were redeemed by civil servants.-Bernama